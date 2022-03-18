The Indonesian Covid-19 Task Force (Satuan Tugas Penanganan Covid-19) has announed new policies for domestic and international travel effective as of March 8, 2022. The following is a summary of key points.

You can find more information on the latest travel policies here.

All travelers must comply with the health protocols set forth by the Indonesian Covid-19 Task Force:

Use a three-ply cloth mask or a medical mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin; Change masks regularly every four hours and dispose of old masks in provided places; Wash hands regularly using water and soap or hand sanitizer, especially after touching objects touched by other people; Maintain a minimum distance of 1.5 meters from other people and avoid crowds; Not allowed to speak on the telephone or face to face while on public transportation (land, rail, sea, river, lake, and air); and Not allowed to eat or drink during flights that are less than two hours long, except for individuals who must take medicine for their health and safety.

The following is a summary of the newest travel policies:

International Travel Through Entry Points in Bali, Batam and Bintan

Entry Points

Bali: I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and Tanjung Benoa Harbor

Batam: Hang Nadim International Airport and Batam Harbor

Bintan: Raja Haji Fisabilillah International Airport, Bintan Harbor and Tanjung Pinang Harbor

Proof of Vaccination Requirement

Travelers must provide a card/certificate (physical/digital) evidencing they have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to their departure. The card/certificate must be verified on the website of the Ministry of Health or e-HAC (Indonesian Electronic Health Alert Card).

Covid-19 Testing Requirement

Pre-Departure: Travelers are required to provide a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 2x24 hours before departure time in their origin country/region.

Post-Arrival: Travelers are required to take a RT-PCR test upon arrival and are prohibited to leave their accomodation before the result is released. If the result is negative, travelers are allowed to continue their activities as usual. If the result is positive, travelers must be isolated or treated. On the third day after arrival, travelers are required to take a second RT-PCR test and may only continue their activities if the result is negative.

Quarantine Requirement

International travelers entering Indonesia through Bali, Batam and Bintan are not required to be quarantined.

International Travel

Entry Points

Airports: Soekarno-Hatta in Banten; Juanda in East Java; Sam Ratulangi in North Sulawesi; and Zainuddin Abdul Madjid in West Nusa Tenggara.

Harbor: Nunukan in North Borneo.

Cross-Border Posts: Aruk in West Borneo; Entikong in West Borneo; and Motaain in East Nusa Tenggara.

Proof of Vaccination Requirement

Travelers must provide a card/certificate (physical/digital) evidencing they have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to their departure. Unvaccinated travelers shall be vaccinated in quarantine/supervision facilities upon arrival after receiving a second negative RT-PCR result.

Covid-19 Testing Requirement

Pre-Departure: Travelers are required to provide negative RT-PCR test result taken within 2x24 hours before departure time in their origin country/region.

Post-Arrival: Travelers are required to take a RT-PCR test upon arrival. Quarantined travelers shall take a second RT-PCR test on the sixth day of quarantine. Travelers who are only supervised and not quarantined shall independently take a second RT-PCR test on the third day after their arrival.

Quarantine Requirement

Travelers who have received only the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine must be quarantined for 7x24 hours. Travelers who have received a second or third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine shall be supervised for 1x24 hours. For travelers under the age of 18, the quarantine/supervision requirement shall follow the applicable requirement for their parents/caretakers/companions.

Exemptions

Exemption from providing proof of vaccination for: Foreign travelers holding diplomatic/service visa; foreign travelers entering Indonesia through a Travel Corridor Arrangement scheme; unvaccinated foreign travelers planning to leave Indonesia through domestic transit as long as they do not leave the airport area; travelers under the age of 18; and travelers ineligible to receive Covid-19 vaccine for health reasons.

Dispensation (approval of application for exemption) for quarantine or supervision requirement may be given to: Indonesian travelers with an urgent situation provided that the result of the RT-PCR test taken upon arrival is negative; foreign travelers in their capacity as head of foreign representative office on duty in Indonesia and their families.

Dispensation of quarantine or supervision with the implementation of the travel bubble system and/or strict health protocols may be given to foreign travelers who meet one of the following criteria: Holders of diplomatic/service visa; foreign officials at ministerial level or above and their entourages making official/state visit; travelers entering Indonesia through a Travel Corridor Arrangement; delegations of G20 member countries; and respected and prominent travelers.

Domestic Travel

Covid-19 Testing Requirement

Travelers who have received a second or third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are not required to provide RT-PCR or rapid test antigen test result. Travelers who have only received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and travelers who are unvaccinated for health reasons are required to provide a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 3x24 hours before departure or a rapid antigen test taken within 1x24 hours before departure.

Quarantine Requirement

Domestic travelers are not required to be quarantined.

Exemptions

Travelers using pioneer mode of transportation (moda transportasi perintis) to, from, and between remote and underdeveloped areas are exempted from all travel requirements; and travelers using land transportation modes within one urban agglomeration area are exempted from Covid-19 testing requirement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.