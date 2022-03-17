Key Points

Nationals from Hong Kong and Macau will be permitted to enter the Philippines for 14 days without requiring a visa

Reopening of visa-free travel schemes with 133 countries and regions

Overview

The government of the Philippines will now permit nationals of Hong Kong and Macau to enter the country as temporary visitors without a visa for business or tourist purposes for a maximum period of 14 days.

In addition, the government reopened visa-free travel schemes with 133 other countries and regions. Nationals from these countries or regions will be permitted to enter the country visa-free for business or tourist purposes for an initial period of 30 days. In order to perform some work functions in the Philippines, some travelers may still be required to apply for the appropriate work authorization.

Travelers arriving from any of these countries or regions must be able to present proof of:

Vaccination against COVID-19;

A negative RT-CR test taken within 48 hours of travel, or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of travel;

A passport that is valid for at least six months at the time of arrival.

These travelers must also obtain travel insurance for the treatment of COVID-19 prior to arrival.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Philippines reopened visa-free travel schemes with Hong Kong, Macau, and 133 other countries and regions as a result of decreased COVID-19 rates within the country. In addition, these agreements were made as a result of reciprocal arrangements made with the above-mentioned countries and regions.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Philippines website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 March 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.