Thanks to the global resilience in the face of COVID 19 and a highly successful vaccination campaign, Mauritius has alleviated its travel restrictions. As from 12 March 2022, incoming visitors will not have to present a negative PCR test conducted at least 72 hours before arrival. This removal coincides with the removal of the Day 5 antigen test rule and hence visitors who are staying at a hotel or other accommodation in Mauritius will not have to conduct an antigen test on day 5 of their stay, unless symptomatic.

These loosening of restrictions have been implemented to accommodate the high influx of business and leisure travelers following the reopening of borders in October 2021. The new rules also aim to make travel easier and cater for a more enjoyable stay in Mauritius.

