Key Points

Amendments made to the immigration laws in Chile

Overview

On 12 Feb. 2022 and 4 March 2022, the government of Chile published an amendment to the country's entrance, stay and exit laws and made updates to its transitory permanent permit. Under the amendment, the government introduced a new entity responsible for immigration matters within the country, known as the National Immigration Service. The Service will be responsible for carrying out the country's immigration policies, outlining the terms of entrance, stay, and exit for foreign nationals in Chile and more.

The government also modified the structure of entrance and residence permits for the country. Under this change, foreign nationals holding transitory permanent permits will no longer be permitted to change their immigration status from tourist to resident.

What are the Changes?

The government of Chile published amendments to its immigration laws and policies. These amendments impact the terms of entrance and stay for foreign nationals entering the country and establish a new government entity for managing immigration matters.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Chile's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 10, March 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.