Updated entrance requirements for travelers entering Malaysia

Removal of quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travelers

Overview

The government of Malaysia will adjust entrance requirements on 1 April 2022. Under these changes, fully vaccinated travelers who have received a booster dose will be required to undergo PCR testing two days prior to departure and an RTK-Ag professional test within 24 hours of arrival.

Travelers exposed to COVID-19 in the past 60 days prior to departure will be required to undergo an RTK-Ag professional test two days prior to departure and an RTK-Ag professional test within 24 hours of arrival.

Unvaccinated travelers and partially vaccinated travelers must undergo PCR testing two days prior to departure and RTK-Ag professional testing within 24 hours of arrival. These travelers will also be required to undergo PCR testing on day four, RTK-Ag testing on day five, and quarantine for a period of five days upon arrival.

What are the Changes?

The government of Malaysia will introduce new entrance requirements beginning 1 April 2022. These requirements will vary depending on the traveler's vaccination status.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 10, March 2022

