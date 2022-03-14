Key Points

Foreign nationals with work authorization in Andorra will be able to apply for an work authorization extension without leaving the country or undergoing a cool-off period

Overview

On 9 March 2022, the government of Andorra approved an amendment to the Qualified Immigration Act that will allow foreign nationals currently holding temporary immigration permits to apply for additional temporary authorization without the need for a five-month elapsed timeframe after the expiration date of the previous authorization. This amendment applies to work authorizations submitted in 2021 or 2022.

What are the Changes?

The government of Andorra will allow foreign nationals who submitted applications for work authorization in the country during 2021 or 2022 to apply for an extension without undergoing a cooling-off period. This means that foreign nationals will not be required to leave the country and wait five months after the expiration of the original work authorization before applying or renewing the authorization.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 10, March 2022

