Key Points

Reduced entrance requirements for fully vaccinated travelers, travelers who have recovered from COVID-19 or those who can present a negative COVID-19 test result

Overview

On 7 March 2022, the government of Belgium updated its travel guidance as a result of reduced COVID-19 transmission rates in the country. All travelers arriving from countries not on the European Union's (EU) safe travel list will be required to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF). Travelers who can present proof of a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate, a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of having recovered from COVID-19 will not be required to undergo additional testing and quarantine requirements upon arrival in Belgium.

Unvaccinated travelers who are citizens from countries or regions outside of the EU will only be permitted to enter the country for essential purposes.

What are the Changes?

The government of Belgium announced new travel requirements on 7 March 2022. The government also clarified that the country would launch the end of the national emergency plan that was put into place in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Belgium's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 8 March, 2022

