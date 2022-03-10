ARTICLE

Key Points

Removal of requirement to complete the passenger locator form prior to arrival

Overview

On 6 March 2022, the government of Guyana removed the requirement to complete the COVID-19 passenger locator form for all travelers entering the country. All travelers entering the country still must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test or rapid antigen test taken within 72 hours of arrival along with proof of vaccination.

What are the Changes?

The government of Guyana will no longer require travelers to fill out the passenger locator form prior to entering the country. The government stated that the form would be removed in an effort to reduce travel wait times and increase efficiency at Guyana's airports.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Guyana's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 8 March, 2022

