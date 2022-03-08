ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In effect on March 1, 2022, Japan is easing border restrictions, granting foreign new arrivals such as business travelers, students, and technical trainees to finally enter Japan. The aforementioned changes in travel restrictions exclude tourists from traveling to Japan. As a result of these changes, the daily entry cap will increase from the current 3,500 to 5,000, and the quarantine period can be reduced up to three days or the traveler may be absolved by fulfilling certain conditions.

New Measures for Border Enforcements from March 1, 2022

Under these new entry measures, entrants are required to have a host entity/ organization located in Japan that enforces quarantine rules imposed by the Japanese government. Such host entities/ organizations have to complete the online applications in

“Entrants, Returnees Follow-up System (ERFS)” for ““Certificate for Completion of Registration to the ERFS system” prior to submitting the visa application. As a result of the changes in entry requirements, the Japanese embassy/consulate will not accept a visa application without a copy of the “Certificate for Completion of Registration to the ERFS system” issued by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. This certification confirms the registration of the entrant's information including the location for quarantine upon arrival and the responsible host entity/ organization. Online applications are available on the ERFS systems website, and the expected processing time for online applications can be completed in one to two days.

New Quarantine Rule

In general, the self-isolation period and the prohibition of the use of public transportation remains in place for seven days; however, quarantine can be shortened by completing the following conditions:

Individuals traveling from the specified countries/ regions and who haven't gotten a booster dose, and required to stay at a government appointed hotel for three days upon arrival. If the result of the PCR test is “negative” for COVID-19 on the third day from arrival, that individual will be cleared to leave and will no longer have to continue quarantine at home.





Individuals traveling from the specified countries/ regions and who provide a valid vaccination card which includes their booster dose are generally required to complete quarantine at home, but if the individual receives a negative PCR test on the third day from arrival then that person will no longer have to self-isolate.





Individuals traveling from non-specified countries/ regions who haven't received a booster dose are required to self-isolate at home; but if the individual receives a negative PCR test three days from arrival, then that person can stop self-isolation.





Individuals traveling from non-specified countries/regions and have a valid vaccination card with proof of a booster dose are no longer required to quarantine upon arrival.

The approved types of vaccinations for entry to Japan:

1st and 2nd dose:





COMIRNATY- Pfizer





Vaxzervia- AstraZeneca





COVID- Vaccine Moderna- Moderna





Janssen COVID- Vaccine- Johnson & Johnson





3rd dose onwards





COMIRNATY- Pfizer





COVID- Vaccine Moderna- Moderna

※ Vaccination Certificate must be issued by an official body such as a government of the countries/regions and must be written in either the Japanese or English language. The certificate must clearly state the traveler's name, date of birth, vaccine name or manufacturer, vaccination date, and the number of doses.

※ List of designated countries/regions are regularly updated. Travelers should check the latest information and follow the applicable rules.

New Rules for Use of Public Transportation upon Arrival

Public transportation can only be used to get to the location of self-isolation within 24 hours of entering Japan. The entrants are not allowed to use public transportation to get to the PCR test center on the third day, therefore, the host entity/ organization is required to arrange a private car.

Necessary Procedures at the Quarantine Station upon Arrival

Entry will be denied if entrants lack any of the below:

Certificate of negative COVID-19 test results.





All entrants regardless of nationality or countries/regions of departure must provide a certificate of pre-entry PCR test within 72 hours prior to departure and confirmed as “negative” by the local medical facility.





PCR test at the arrival airport and quarantine at home or in the government-specified hotel





Submit Written Pledge





All entrants regardless of nationality or countries/regions of departure must submit a written pledge.





Violation of the quarantine rules is subject to publication of the name of the foreign national and the individuals host entity's/organization's name, as well as details of the violation on the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare website. Additionally, the foreign resident may have to forfeit their immigration status in Japan contingent on the severity of the violation.





Install mobile applications





Health and Location Monitoring (MySos)





Location Information App (Google Maps)





COCOA (COVID-19 Contact Confirmation App)





Questionnaire





Complete before arrival from your smartphone or PC





Vaccination Certificate (not mandatory)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.