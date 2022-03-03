ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The crisis in Ukraine continues to evolve as countries around the world move to help those impacted as quickly as possible. In response to the latest updates, Envoy Global is hosting a webinar for employers seeking guidance and resources for employees and their families.

Given the sensitive and urgent nature of this session, Envoy will provide the recording and slide deck to all registrants.

Topics of discussion will include but are not limited to:

The latest updates regarding immigration regulations in Ukraine, the EU and other countries around the world

Relocation options for Ukrainian nationals and their families, including special routes, concessions and permissions

Resources for employers with employees in the impacted area

And more

Click here to download the recording.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.