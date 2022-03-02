ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Updated entrance requirements for fully vaccinated travelers arriving in Georgia beginning 1 March 2022

Overview

On 22 Feb. 2022, the government of Georgia announced that all fully vaccinated or COVID-19 negative foreign nationals will be permitted to enter the country via land, air or sea beginning 1 March 2022. In order to qualify, foreign nationals must:

Provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19; or

Present proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel

Travelers who can provide one of the above will not be required to undergo testing on day three of arrival.

What are the Changes?

The government of Georgia will allow all fully vaccinated travelers or those who have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of travel to be permitted to enter the country beginning 1 March 2022 without undergoing additional testing requirements.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Georgia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 25 February, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.