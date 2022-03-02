ARTICLE

Key Points

All travelers entering Barbados must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken prior to arrival

Overview

The government of Barbados updated its entrance requirements for travelers entering the country beginning 14 Feb. 2022. Under these new requirements, all travelers are required to present proof of a negative RT-PCR test result taken within three days of arrival or a negative rapid antigen test taken within one day of arrival. Prior to arrival, all travelers must complete an online immigration and customs form within 24 hours of departure.

What are the Changes?

The government of Barbados updates its entrance requirements on 14 Feb. 2022. All travelers are required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The time in which the test must be completed varies depending on the type of test taken.

Looking Ahead

