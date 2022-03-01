ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Iceland will remove all entrance requirements beginning 25 Feb. 2022

Overview

The government of Iceland announced that it would lift border restrictions for all travelers entering the country beginning 25 Feb. 2022. All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will be permitted to enter the country without requiring a pre- or post-arrival test or undergoing quarantine. Travelers will also not be required to present a certificate of vaccination upon entry.

What are the Changes?

On 25 Feb. 2022, the government of Iceland will reopen and remove all border restrictions for international travelers. According to the government, this decision was made as a result of decreased COVID-19 infection rates.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Iceland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 25 February 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.