Key Points

Unvaccinated and fully vaccinated travelers will be permitted to enter Israel for tourism and business travel beginning 1 March 2022 so long as they adhere to testing and quarantine requirements

Overview

On 20 Feb. 2022, the government of Israel announced that the country will reopen to vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers beginning 1 March 2022. Travelers will be permitted to enter for tourism and business travel. All travelers will be subject to two negative PCR tests, one that must be taken prior to arrival and a second after landing in Israel. Travelers will also be required to quarantine in a hotel until a negative PCR test result is received or 24 hours of isolation has passed.

What are the Changes?

The government of Israel will reopen the country to vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers beginning 1 March 2022. All travelers will be required to undergo pre-arrival and post-arrival testing and quarantine for at least 24 hours or until a negative PCR test result is received. According to the government of Israel, this decision was made as a result of declining COVID-19 rates.

Originally published 23, February 2022

