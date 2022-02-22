Key Points

Eligible travelers permitted to enter Aruba beginning 17 Feb. 2022

Overview

On 17 Feb. 2022, the government of Aruba updated its entrance requirements . Travelers will be permitted to enter the country so long as they adhere to testing requirements prior to arrival. However, fully vaccinated travelers who received a booster shot will not be required to undergo testing prior to arrival. Prior to arrival, all travelers will also be required to complete the online ED Card .

What are the Changes?

The government of Aruba will allow travelers to enter the country beginning 17 Feb. 2022. Travelers will be subject to different entrance testing requirements based on their vaccination status.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Aruba's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published February 21, 2022

