On February 15, 2022, the Chilean government issued an extension of its border restrictions through the end of March 2022. Specifically, the government issued Decree No. 34, modifying Decree No. 295 of 2021, to continue the government's legal authorization to impose restrictions on the entry and exit of individuals through the country's borders. In issuing the new decree, the government emphasized that further modifications may be made in response to the changing nature of the pandemic around the world.

Entry Requirements

Chile continues to require incoming travelers to undergo pre- and post-arrival PCR testing and to quarantine upon arrival, regardless of vaccination status. Specifically, the following requirements apply:

Travelers must show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of boarding their flight in the country of origin;

Travelers must complete an electronic "International Travelers Affidavit" within 48 hours of boarding;

Travelers must undergo additional PCR testing upon arrival in Chile;

Vaccinated Chilean citizens, resident foreign nationals, and visitors holding a Pase de Movilidad ("Mobility Pass") must quarantine until receiving a negative PCR test on arrival;

All individuals entering Chile from abroad must complete a self-report on COVID-19 symptoms for seven days following arrival;

Children under age 2 are exempt from pre-departure PCR testing;

Children under age 2 are also exempt from PCR testing upon arrival if they are traveling with fully vaccinated adults.

