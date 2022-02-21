Key Points

Reduced testing requirements for travelers arriving via Vaccinated Travel Lanes

Overview

Beginning 21 Feb. 2022, the government of Singapore will reopen Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) that were reduced in December 2021 due to the COVID-19 omicron variant. Under the reopening plan, the following changes will also take place:

Long-Term Pass holders, who are permitted to enter Singapore will be permitted to travel via a VTL without applying for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP). This exception will not apply to Work Permit holders, who will still need to apply for a VTP prior to travel via a VTL;

The pre-travel assessment of travel history will be lowered from 14 days to seven;

Upon arrival, the PCR test will be replaced with a supervised self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) at a Quick Test Centre (QTC) or Combined Test Centre (CTC). This test must be completed within 24 hours of arrival in Singapore; and

ARTs will no longer be required on days two and seven of arrival in Singapore

For a complete list of travelers eligible for travel via a VTL, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Singapore will fully reopen VTLs beginning 21 Feb. 2022 and reduce testing requirements under the scheme. The government had previously reduced the use of VTLs due to the emergence of the omicron variant at the beginning of December 2021.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Singapore's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18, February 2022

