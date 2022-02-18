Beginning February 1, 2022, individuals applying for new Long-Term Passes, Work Passes, and Permanent Residence, as well as renewals of any existing Work Passes will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Singapore considers an individual to be fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive the full regimen of any vaccine on the World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing Procedure (WHO EUL) list of vaccines.

Work Pass Holders and Dependents

Per the Singaporean Ministry of Health (MOH), Work Pass holders and their dependents must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning February 1, 2022. Those who are unable to produce the necessary proof of vaccination will be denied boarding or entry into Singapore (unless the individual is eligible for a vaccination exemption – see below for more details). This will apply to both new Work Pass applicants and renewal procedures once the measures are in force.

Vaccination status will be checked twice: 1. Sponsoring employers will be required to declare that the Work Pass holder and any dependents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of the pass application, and 2. Pass holders will also be required to submit or present their vaccination certificates as part of the verification process.

Note that individuals who have received their COVID-19 vaccination overseas will be required to update their vaccination records in the National Immunization Registry (NIR). In addition, within 30 days of arriving in Singapore, they must undergo and show a positive serology test result from the Public Health Preparedness Clinic. Should they test negative, the individual will be required to complete the full vaccination regimen in Singapore or have their pass revoked.

The following individuals will be partially or fully exempt from this requirement:

Individuals below 12-years-old;

Individuals 12- to 18-years-old – are not required to have completed the full regimen, but must declare that they will complete it after arriving in Singapore;

Pass holders who are medically ineligible for vaccination – must be supported by a letter from a physician and completion of a medical review upon arrival in Singapore.

New Long-Term Visit Pass, Student Pass, and Permanent Residence Applicants

Similarly, full vaccination against COVID-19 will be required for new Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP), Student Pass (SP), and Permanent Residence (PR) applicants beginning on February 1, 2022. Vaccination status will be verified during the pass issuance process:

For individuals vaccinated in Singapore or with a positive serology test result – vaccination records must be updated in Singapore National Immunisation Registry (NIR).

For unvaccinated individuals or individuals vaccinated outside of Singapore and with a negative serology test – applicants will need to complete the full vaccination regimen in Singapore before being granted Permanent Residence or a Long-Term Visit Pass.

As with Work Pass holders and their dependents, this vaccination requirement will not apply to LTVP, SP, or PR applicants who are below 12-years-old or those who are medical ineligible for vaccination.

Newland Chase Insights

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the Omicron variant's spread expands, this announcement puts Singapore on the early side of an anticipated upcoming trend of countries requiring COVID-19 vaccination for certain visa and immigration procedures.Sponsoring employers and foreign nationals planning on either new assignments in Singapore or renewal of Work Passes after February 1, 2022 must take close note of these new requirements to avoid possible processing delays, application denials, or pass revocation.As always, don't hesitate to reach out to your Newland Chase dedicated contact or submit an inquiry here should you have any specific questions regarding this announcement.

Source: This news alert was prepared using information from Peregrine Immigration Management, which is licensed to Fakhoury Global Immigration.

https://peregrineimmigration.co.uk/newsletter/RBrWX5of2144

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.