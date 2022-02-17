ARTICLE

Key Points

The validity of the Malaysian International Passport will be extended an additional two years for Malaysian citizens holding passports that expired in 2021 or are due to expire in 2022

Overview

On 25 Jan. 2022, the government of Malaysia extended the validity period of the Malaysian International Passport (MIP) for an additional period of two years for Malaysian citizens abroad whose passport expired in 2021 or whose passport will expire in 2022. For the extension to be applied, Malaysian citizens abroad must hold a valid resident or permanent resident pass for the country in which they currently reside.

What are the Changes?

The government of Malaysia will grant extensions to MIPs for Malaysian citizens abroad whose passport expired in 2021 or 2022. Applicants must schedule an appointment with the Malaysian mission abroad for the extension to be applied.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Malaysia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 February 2022

