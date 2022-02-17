ARTICLE

Key Points

Reduced validity period of the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Overview

On 1 Feb. 2022, the government of Latvia announced that the period of validity for the European Union (EU) Digital Vaccination Certificate will be 270 days, regardless of the type of vaccine that was administered. No validity period will be applied to vaccine certificates indicating that a booster dose has been administered. The COVID-19 recovery certificate will remain valid for 180 days.

The validity period of vaccination certificates issued for those who have received the Johnson & Johnson (Jannsen) vaccine will be five months.

Additionally, travelers arriving in Latvia from the United States, Australia, and Canada will be eligible to receive a short-term vaccination certificate that will remain valid for use throughout the country. The certificate will be valid for 30 days from the day of issuance.

What are the Changes?

The government of Latvia has set the validity period for the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate to 270 days. This decision was made in accordance with a recommendation from the European Commission made on 22 Dec. 2021.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 15 February 2022

