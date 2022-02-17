ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Reduced quarantine period for international travelers entering Taiwan

Overview

After 15 Feb. 2022, the authorities of Taiwan will reduce the quarantine period for travelers. The 14-day quarantine period will be reduced to 10 days, followed by a seven-day self-health monitoring period. Quarantine can be completed at a traveler's home or the residence of a family or friend. The traveler can also quarantine at a quarantine hotel. In order to enter Taiwan, travelers must:

Undergo PCR testing upon arrival;

Undergo PCR testing at the end of the 10-day quarantine period; and

Undergo at-home rapid antigen testing on days three, five, and seven of the quarantine period.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Taiwan updated quarantine requirements for inbound travelers. The required quarantine period will be reduced to 10 days. Upon arrival and throughout the quarantine period, travelers will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the authorities of Taiwan's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 February, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.