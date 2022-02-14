ARTICLE

Key Points

Updated entrance requirements for essential and non-essential travelers approved to enter Portugal

Overview

On 7 Feb. 2022, the government of Portugal updated its entrance requirements. Travelers arriving from European Union (EU) member states and Schengen Area countries, Brazil, the United States, and the United Kingdom will be permitted to enter the country for essential and non-essential purposes. Travelers arriving from these countries will be required to provide proof of one of the following:

A valid EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate or certificate of recovery from COVID-19;

A valid vaccination certificate or certificate of recovery from COVID-19 issued by a third country; or

A negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, or a negative rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of departure

What are the Changes?

The government of Portugal updated its entrance requirements for approved international travelers on 7 Feb. 2022. Approved travelers will be required to present proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

Looking Ahead

The government of Portugal currently has agreements pending with 23 countries and regions regarding entrance requirements for non-essential travel. Continue to check the government of Portugal's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 10 February, 2022

