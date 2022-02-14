ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

The government of Denmark will require new salary requirements to meet Danish salary standards for a residence and work permit

Overview

The government of Denmark's Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) announced that it will change its practices for accessing the salary requirements for residence and work permit holders applying for permit extensions. Beginning 1 March 2022, SIRI will assess whether the foreign national's salary corresponds to the Danish salary standards when applicants apply for residence and work permit extensions or new residence and work permits. For a comprehensive list of schemes in which this will apply to, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Denmark will adjust how salary requirements are set for individuals applying for extensions or new residence and work permits beginning 1 March 2022. Previously, salary requirements for residence and work permit extensions were determined based on the salary that was set in the original employment contract. Now, SIRI will assess whether the foreign national's salary on the residence and work permit extension correspond to Danish salary standards. If the pay is below the Danish standards, an extension will not be granted.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Denmark's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 10 February 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.