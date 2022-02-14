ARTICLE

Key Points

Updated entrance requirements for travelers arriving from EU/EEA member states, Switzerland, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican

Overview

The government of Estonia updated its travel requirements for travelers on 7 Feb. 2022. Under these new requirements, fully vaccinated travelers, who can present a valid vaccination certificate and are arriving from a European Union (EU) member state, a European Economic Area (EEA) country, Switzerland, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, or Vatican City will not be subject to quarantine and testing requirements. Unvaccinated travelers arriving from these countries will be required to:

Provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure or a negative rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of departure; and

Undergo a seven-day self-isolation period upon arrival

What are the Changes?

The government of Estonia updated its entrance requirements on 7 Feb. 2022 for travelers arriving from EU/EEA member states, Switzerland, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, and Vatican City. These changes were made in accordance with recommendations made by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Looking Ahead

Originally Published 10 February 2022

