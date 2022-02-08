Key Points

E-Passport offices established for Dominican Republic citizens abroad

Overview

The government of the Dominican Republic will establish E-Passport application stations around the world for Dominican citizens abroad . The government of the Dominican Republic will open permanent offices responsible for providing E-Passport services in New York (United States), the United Arab Emirates and London (United Kingdom).

What are the Changes?

The government of the Dominican Republic will open offices in three countries to provide services for administering E-Passports for Dominican Republic citizens abroad. E-Passports are part of the Dominican Republic's efforts to enhance digital security efforts.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Dominican Republic's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published February 7, 2022

