Key Points

Fifty-five countries or territories approved by the government of Fiji for reduced entrance requirements

Overview

Beginning 2 Feb. 2022, the government of Fiji announced travel partnerships with 55 countries across the globe. Travelers arriving from countries or territories that are classified as “Fiji Travel Partners” are permitted to enter Fiji without obtaining prior entrance approval. Travelers who have resided in a Travel Partner country or territory will be required to adhere to the following requirements:

Undergo PCR testing no more than two calendar days prior to departure or present proof of having tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 30 days and provide proof of having undergone an isolation period through the fit to fly certificate;

Provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19;

Provide proof of a minimum of three nights pre-paid at a Care Fiji Commitment property and download Fiji's contact tracing app; and

Undergo rapid antigen testing on day two of arrival.

For a list of Fiji Travel Partner countries and territories, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Fiji released a new list of Travel Partner countries and regions on 2 Feb. 2022. Fully vaccinated travelers from these countries are permitted to enter Fiji without applying for entrance approval. The traveler will still be required to adhere to testing and pre-departure requirements.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Fiji's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 7 February, 2022

