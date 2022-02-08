ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

86 countries and territories classified as red zone countries and regions

21 countries and territories classified as dark red zone countries and regions

Overview

On 1 Feb. 2022, the government of Bulgaria updated its travel restriction country classification list. Eighty-six countries, including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, will be classified as red zone countries and regions. Travelers arriving from any of the 86 countries or territories included on the red zone list will only be permitted to enter Bulgaria if one of the following documents can be presented:

Twenty-one countries, including Denmark, Israel, South Korea and France, will be classified as dark red zones. Travelers arriving from any of the 21 countries or territories included on the dark red zone list will only be permitted to enter Bulgaria if a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours of departure and one of the following documents can be presented:

Bulgarian citizens and those with long-term immigration status or permanent resident status are permitted to enter Bulgaria without proof of vaccination but must undergo a 10-day quarantine period. For additional information, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Bulgaria updated its country COVID-19 classification list on 1 Feb. 2022. Eighty-six countries and regions have been designated as red zone countries and regions and 21 countries and regions have been designated as dark red zone countries and regions. Entrance requirements vary by country and territory classification color.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Bulgaria's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 4 February 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.