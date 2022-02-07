Key Points

Reduced validity period for antigen tests for entrance into Spain

Overview

On 1 Feb. 2022, the government of Spain published an amendment to its existing entry requirements . Travelers arriving in Spain will now be required to produce a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to arrival. Alternatively, travelers will also be permitted to enter Spain with a negative nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) taken within 72 hours prior to arrival.

What are the Changes

The government of Spain reduced the validity period of antigen rapid tests required for entry into the country from 48 hours to 24 hours. This decision was made in accordance with an EU Council recommendation regarding the facilitation of free movement throughout the European Union during the pandemic.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 3 February 2022