Spain:
Updated Entrance Requirements
07 February 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Reduced validity period for antigen tests for
entrance into Spain
Overview
On 1 Feb. 2022, the government of Spain published an amendment to
its existing entry requirements. Travelers
arriving in Spain will now be required to produce a negative
antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to arrival. Alternatively,
travelers will also be permitted to enter Spain with a negative
nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) taken within 72 hours prior
to arrival.
What are the Changes
The government of Spain reduced the validity period of antigen
rapid tests required for entry into the country from 48 hours to 24
hours. This decision was made in accordance with an EU
Council recommendation regarding the
facilitation of free movement throughout the European Union during
the pandemic.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Spain's
website and
Envoy's website for additional updates
and information.
Originally published 3 February 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
