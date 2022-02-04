ARTICLE

Key Points

Third-country nationals with residence in Argentina, Australia,or Canada will no longer be permitted to enter Luxembourg for non-essential travel beginning 31 Jan. 2022

Overview

The government of Luxembourg has updated its list of third-country nationals who are exempt from entry restrictions. Beginning 31 Jan. 2022, third-country nationals with residence in Argentina, Australia, and Canada will no longer be permitted to enter Luxembourg for non-essential travel. For an updated list of third-country nationals who are permitted to enter Luxembourg for non-essential travel, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Luxembourg will not permit third-country nationals who reside in Argentina, Australia or Canada to enter Luxembourg for non-essential purposes beginning 31 Jan. 2022.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 2 February, 2022

