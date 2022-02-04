ARTICLE

Key Points

Updated testing requirements for travelers entering Vietnam

Removal of pre-entry rapid antigen testing requirement

Overview

On 28 Jan. 2022, the government of Vietnam updated its entry requirements for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will no longer be required to undergo rapid antigen testing prior to arrival in Vietnam. Instead, all travelers must present a negative RT-PCR or RT-LAMP test result taken within 72 hours of departure to Vietnam and fill out the health declaration form. For information on the entry requirements for vaccinated, unvaccinated, or partially vaccinated travelers, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Vietnam updated the entry testing requirements for all travelers on 28 Jan. 2022. Travelers will be required to present a negative RT-PCR or RT-LAMP test taken within 72 hours of departure to Vietnam. Previously, travelers were required to undergo rapid antigen testing prior to departure and upon arrival.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Vietnam's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 2 February, 2022

