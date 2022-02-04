ARTICLE

Key Points

Flights to and from Morocco will resume beginning 7 Feb. 2022

Overview

The government of Morocco will reopen Moroccan airspace for arrival and departure flights beginning 7 Feb. 2022. This will allow flights to commence to and from Morocco. All inbound travelers will need to adhere to Morocco's entrance requirements based on their country of departure health classification. Travelers from list-A countries and regions will be required to:

Present a vaccination certificate;

Complete a health form prior to departure;

Undergo temperature and rapid antigen testing

For entrance requirements for List B and C countries and regions click here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Morocco will reopen its airspace on 7 Feb. 2022. This change will allow international travelers to enter the country if they adhere to all entrance requirements. Pandemic related entrance requirements will vary depending on the classification of the country or region of departure.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Morocco's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published February 2, 2022

