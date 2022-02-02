ARTICLE

Key Points

Quarantine requirements have been removed for all travelers arriving in Norway beginning 26 Jan. 2022

Overview

The government of Norway removed travel quarantine requirements beginning 26 Jan. 2022. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers will still be required to undergo pre-arrival entrance testing. Fully vaccinated travelers will be required to provide proof of a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate or proof of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 180 days. For additional information concerning entrance requirements based on location of departure, pre-travel registration and vaccination status, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Norway removed quarantine requirements for all travelers entering the country beginning 26 Jan. 2022. The government of Norway's stated goal is the ease of entrance requirements to allow the country to re-open quicker.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 31 January, 2022

