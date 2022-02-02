ARTICLE

Thailand: Resumption Of The ‘Test And Go' Scheme

Key Points

Travelers will be permitted to enter Thailand under the Test and Go Scheme beginning 1 Feb. 2022

Overview

The government of Thailand will resume the Test and Go Scheme beginning 1 Feb. 2022. Fully vaccinated travelers will be permitted to enter under the scheme if they agree to undergo COVID-19 PCR testing on day one and day eight of arrival and book rooms at government-approved hotels on the days of testing.

Eligible travelers will include Thai citizens, foreign nationals (including work permit holders), students, family members, and those seeking medical treatment. For additional information on required documents for entrance, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Thailand will reopen the Test and Go Scheme on 1 Feb. 2022. The Test and Go Scheme was temporarily suspended on 22 Dec. 2021 due to high COVID-19 infection rates in the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Thailand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 31 January, 2022

