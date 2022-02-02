ARTICLE

Key Points

Lifting of internal border restrictions for Schengen member states to begin 31 Jan. 2022

External border restrictions will remain in place until 14 Feb. 2022

Overview

The government of Finland announced border restrictions that were placed on Schengen countries at the end of December 2021 will be lifted on 31 Jan. 2022. Meanwhile, entry restrictions on travelers arriving from countries outside of the Schengen member states will apply until 14 Feb. 2022. These travelers will be required to present:

Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or proof of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months prior to entry; and

A negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test certificate issued within less than 48 hours of entry.

Citizens and foreign nationals with long-term residence in Finland will not be required to present a vaccination certificate.

What are the Changes?

The government of Finland will lift internal restrictions on Schengen Area member states beginning 31 Jan. 2022. This change will allow travelers from Schengen Area member states to enter Finland with fewer restrictions.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Finland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 31 January, 2022

