Key Points
- Extension of entry ban for travelers from the EU and EEA until 28 Feb. 2022
- Extension of entry ban for travelers from outside of the EU and EEA until 31 March 2022
Overview
On 27 Jan. 2022, the government of Sweden extended the restriction on entry for non-essential travelers from European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) countries until 28 Feb. 2022. Travelers arriving from the EU and EEA countries, including the Nordic countries, for essential travel purposes, including work and study, will be required to:
- Present the EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a vaccination certificate approved by the government of Sweden;
- Provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival or proof of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months.
Restrictions on entry for non-essential travelers arriving from outside of the EU and EEA will be extended until 31 March 2022. Travelers arriving from these locations can only enter the country if they:
- Have received an entry exemption;
- Present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of arrival in Sweden; or
- Are exempt from testing requirements.
Beginning 31 Jan. 2022, the government of Sweden will also remove Argentina, Australia, and Canada from the list of countries whose residents were generally exempt from the ban on entry. Travelers from these countries will need to adhere to the same entry requirements for travelers from outside the EU and EEA.
What are the Changes?
The government of Sweden has extended entry restrictions due to concerns related to the transmission of COVID-19.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Sweden's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.
Originally published 31 January, 2022
