The government of Sweden has extended entry restrictions due to concerns related to the transmission of COVID-19.

What are the Changes?

Beginning 31 Jan. 2022, the government of Sweden will also remove Argentina, Australia, and Canada from the list of countries whose residents were generally exempt from the ban on entry. Travelers from these countries will need to adhere to the same entry requirements for travelers from outside the EU and EEA.

Restrictions on entry for non-essential travelers arriving from outside of the EU and EEA will be extended until 31 March 2022. Travelers arriving from these locations can only enter the country if they:

On 27 Jan. 2022, the government of Sweden extended the restriction on entry for non-essential travelers from European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) countries until 28 Feb. 2022. Travelers arriving from the EU and EEA countries, including the Nordic countries, for essential travel purposes, including work and study , will be required to:

