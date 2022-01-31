ARTICLE

Effective January 17, 2022, the Romanian government has begun implementing a new "Digital Nomad" visa designed to allow foreign nationals to enter the country for work purposes without first being sponsored by a local employer. The new visa is expected to provide increased flexibility to remote workers while also helping to attract human and financial capital during a time of critical labor shortages. Romania's introduction of the Digital Nomad visa follows the launch of remote work visas in countries such as Iceland and the United Arab Emirates.

Requirements for the Digital Nomad Visa

Foreign nationals looking to take advantage of Romania's Digital Nomad visa will generally have to apply for a long-term visa at a Romanian consulate abroad. After entering Romania, applicants can then obtain a temporary stay permit with the annotation of "digital nomad." Romania's Digital Nomad visa is valid for six months, but is renewable if the foreign national continues to meet the eligibility requirements. These requirements include:

Employment (full-time or part-time) outside Romania or ownership of a company outside Romania for at least 3 years before submitting the application.

Proof of income for the last six months, demonstrating three times the Romanian average gross salary of 6,095 LEI – approximately €3,700 or $4,170 per month. Applicants must also demonstrate the financial ability to support themselves for the entire duration of the visa.

Submission of identification documents, employment contracts, company information, and a declaration explaining the nature of the applicant's stay in Romania. Additional information or documentation may also be required by immigration authorities. For example, company owners applying for a Digital Nomad visa may be required to submit copies of corporate registration documents.

