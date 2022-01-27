ARTICLE

Key Points

All countries and regions in the EEA and Schengen Area have been classified as either orange, red, or dark red countries

Travelers arriving from countries and regions in the EEA and Schengen Area will be subject to quarantine requirements

Overview

The government of Norway updated its entry restrictions on 17 Jan. 2022 for countries inside the European Economic Area and Schengen Area as well as the United Kingdom. This means that all travelers arriving from European countries and regions will be required to undergo additional quarantine requirements. Travelers will be subject to a 10-day quarantine period upon arrival. However, this period can be shortened to three days if a negative PCR test can be produced at least three days after arrival.

What are the Changes?

The government of Norway updated its country and region classification list on 17 Jan. 2022. The updates show that no countries or regions in the European territory are classified as green, which means that all travelers entering from these areas will be subject to quarantine entrance requirements.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Norway's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 26 January 2022

