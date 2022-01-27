ARTICLE

Key Points

Stricter entrance testing requirements have been introduced for all travelers beginning 21 Jan. 2022

Overview

Effective 21 Jan. 2022, the government of Sweden reintroduced past entry restrictions with the aim to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. As a result, negative COVID19 test results conducted within 48 hours of arrival will no longer be accepted. Instead, travelers entering Sweden from a European Union (EU) or European Economic Area (EEA) country, including the Nordic countries, will be required to:

Present the EU Digital COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate or a corresponding certificate indicating that the traveler is fully vaccinated; or

Present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival; or

Present proof of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months

Travelers entering from countries outside of the EU or EEA will only be permitted to enter Sweden if they qualify for an entrance exemption and can present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Additional exemptions apply to fully vaccinated travelers arriving from Montenegro, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

What are the Changes?

The government of Sweden has introduced stricter entrance requirements for all travelers entering the country beginning 21 Jan. 2022. The requirements will vary depending on a traveler's vaccination history and country of departure.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 26 January, 2022

