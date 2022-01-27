ARTICLE

Key Points

Flight routes opened between Vietnam and four European countries

Overview

The government of Vietnam announced that regularly scheduled flights between Vietnam, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and Germany will commence beginning 24 Jan. 2022. On 24. Jan. 2022, the first regularly scheduled flight between Vietnam and London, UK was scheduled to take place. On 27 Jan. 2022, flights from Vietnam to Frankfurt, Germany will commence. Other flight connections will be opened on 8 Feb. 2022.

What are the Changes?

The government of Vietnam will open more flight routes with four European countries beginning the week of 24 Jan. 2022. These routes will ease travel for international travelers who had previously not been permitted to travel to Vietnam due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Vietnam's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 26 January, 2022

