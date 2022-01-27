ARTICLE

Key Points

Expanded eligibility for long-term residents in Bermuda who apply for permanent residence

Overview

On 1 Dec. 2021, the government of Bermuda approved amendments to the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956. The changes to this Act went into place on 1 Jan. 2022.

Under this amendment, the eligibility for long-term residents permitted to obtain a Permanent Resident Card (PRC) was expanded to include the following:

Applicants who have been a resident in Bermuda for a period of at least 20 years, including the two years immediately following the application submission;

Applicants who have been a resident in Bermuda for a period of at least 15 years, including the two years immediately following the application submission, who are the parent of a child of a Bermuda citizen; or

Applicants whose child was previously granted a PRC

For additional information concerning eligibility and the application process, click here.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 26 January, 2022

