Key Points

Updated travel guidance and rules for travelers entering the UAE beginning 21 Jan. 2022

Overview?

On 21 Jan. 2022, the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) released a comprehensive guide for travelers entering the country's capital city, Abu Dhabi. All travelers are advised to check the government's destination website for travel restrictions and entrance requirements prior to departure for the UAE. All vaccinated travelers arriving from Green List countries will be required to:

Download the "IAC UAE Smart" app and register with the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship within 48 hours of departure;

Obtain a negative PCR test result within 48 hours of departure;?and

Take an additional PCR test upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

For additional information on entrance requirements, click here .?

What are the Changes??

The government of the UAE released guidance for all travelers entering the country beginning 21 Jan. 2022. Travel restrictions and entrance requirements will vary depending on the traveler's vaccination status and their country of departure.?

Looking Ahead?

Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?

JANUARY 26, 2022

