Key Points

The accepted period for pre-departure testing will be reduced to 48 hours for all travelers entering South Korea

Overview

The government of South Korea introduced new pre-departure testing requirements for inbound travelers on 20 Jan. 2022. Travelers will be required to submit a negative PCR test result that was taken within 48 hours of departure to South Korea. The government advises travelers to ensure that the name on the test result coincides with the name on the traveler's passport and travel communication.

The test results must be written in either English or Korean or the traveler must be able to provide a translated copy of the results that was completed by a notary or a Korean embassy. For additional information on testing exemptions, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of South Korea introduced new pre-departure testing requirements on 20 Jan. 2022. All eligible inbound travelers must provide a negative PCR test result that was taken within 48 hours of departure. Previously, the government had accepted results taken within 72 hours.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of South Korea's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 21, January 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.