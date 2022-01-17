ARTICLE

Key Points

Suspension of the sale of VTL airway tickets until 20 Jan. 2022

Updated quarantine and testing requirements for travelers arriving via a VTL

Overview

On 22 Dec. 2021, the government of Singapore announced it will not authorize new airline ticket sales on designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights from all VTL approved countries until 20 Jan. 2022. Travelers who were granted a ticket on a VTL flight prior to 22 Dec. 2021 will be permitted to enter Singapore under the VTL on their original planned date of departure so long as they meet the eligibility requirements, including being fully vaccinated and holding proof of vaccination.

The government of Singapore will also require all travelers arriving through a VTL to undergo a seven day mandatory quarantine and daily testing regime upon arrival; this includes taking a PCR test on day one and six of arrival, reporting to a designated testing facility on day three and seven and undergoing an ART test for an additional six days.

What are the Changes

The government of Singapore updated its entrance requirements for travelers arriving through a VTL. Flight tickets for travel through a VTL will not be authorized until 20 Jan. 2022 with the aim to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and the new omicron variant.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Singapore's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 13 January 2021

