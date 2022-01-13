Key Points

All countries and regions placed on Lithuania's red or gray country lists as of 10 Jan. 2022?

Overview?

On 10 Jan. 2022, the government of Lithuania updated its list of COVID-19 affected countries so that all countries and regions will be classified as either red or gray. Unvaccinated travelers arriving from gray and red countries will be required to:

Receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours or a negative antigen test within 48 hours of arrival;

Fill out a questionnaire 48 hours prior to arrival;

Self-isolate for 10 days from the date of arrival;

Take a COVID-19 test on the seventh day of the self-isolation period

Fully vaccinated travelers and those recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days, who are arriving from a gray or red country will be required to:

What are the Changes?

The government of Lithuania placed all countries and territories on its red and gray lists on 10 Jan. 2022. As a result, previous restrictions that had been placed on travelers arriving from countries in southern Africa will be lifted and travelers from these locations will no longer be subject to enhanced entrance measures.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 11 January, 2022

