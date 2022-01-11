ARTICLE

Key Points

New entrance requirements are in effect for eligible travelers entering Brunei as of 1 Jan. 2022

Overview

As of 1 Jan. 2022, the government of Brunei will no longer classify any countries or territories under its green list of locations. Travelers entering Brunei will only be permitted if the travel is for an essential purpose. Travelers granted permission to enter Brunei will be required to do the following:

Prior to Entrance

After Arrival

Undergo a RT-PCR test within 48 hours of departure for Brunei;

Undergo a mandatory five-day self-isolation period in a designated hotel;

Undergo a RT-PCR test on the fifth day of arrival at a designated government testing location

As of 1 Jan. 2022, unvaccinated travelers are not permitted to enter Brunei unless a medical exemption is granted.

What are the Changes?

On 1 Jan. 2022, the government of Brunei removed all countries and territories from its green list of locations and updated its entrance requirements.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Brunei's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 7 January, 2022

