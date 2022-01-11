Key Points
- New entrance requirements are in effect for eligible travelers entering Brunei as of 1 Jan. 2022
Overview
As of 1 Jan. 2022, the government of Brunei will no longer classify any countries or territories under its green list of locations. Travelers entering Brunei will only be permitted if the travel is for an essential purpose. Travelers granted permission to enter Brunei will be required to do the following:
Prior to Entrance
- Apply for an Entry Travel Pass;
- Be fully vaccinated with an approved World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine or a WHO Emergency Use List (EUL) vaccine;
- Make an online appointment for a post-arrival COVID-19 PCR test and ART test;
- Download and register on the BruHealth App prior to arrival and complete an Arrival Declaration Form (ADF);
- Undergo an ART test upon arrival in Brunei;
After Arrival
- Undergo a RT-PCR test within 48 hours of departure for Brunei;
- Undergo a mandatory five-day self-isolation period in a designated hotel;
- Undergo a RT-PCR test on the fifth day of arrival at a designated government testing location
As of 1 Jan. 2022, unvaccinated travelers are not permitted to enter Brunei unless a medical exemption is granted.
What are the Changes?
On 1 Jan. 2022, the government of Brunei removed all countries and territories from its green list of locations and updated its entrance requirements.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Brunei's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.
Originally published 7 January, 2022
