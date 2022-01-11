ARTICLE

Key Points

Updated entrance requirements as of 2 Jan. 2022

Overview

The government of Montenegro updated its entrance requirements on 2 Jan. 2022. Travelers entering Montenegro will be required to provide:

Proof of having been completely vaccinated against COVID-19 within the last six months. The proof must be issued by a registered health care institution; or

Proof of having recovered from COVID-19. This includes proof of a positive PCR or rapid antigen test that is between 10 and 180 days old; and

A negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, or a negative rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours

Citizens of Montenegro and foreign nationals with temporary residence are permitted to enter the country if they do not provide the above-mentioned proof but must undergo a self-isolation period of 10 days. The isolation period can be reduced if a negative PCR test result can be produced on the third day of isolation.

What are the Changes?

The government of Montenegro updated its entrance requirements for travelers beginning 2 Jan. 2022.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Montenegro's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 7 January, 2022

