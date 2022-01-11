ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Vaccine certificate validity reduced from 12 months to nine months

Overview

On 1 Feb. 2022, the government of Qatar will reduce the validity of its vaccination certificate to nine months following the second dose of an approved vaccine. Currently the approved two dose vaccines include Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. After nine months, individuals fully vaccinated with these vaccines will no longer be considered vaccinated and will need to obtain a booster dose.

What are the Changes?

On 1 Feb. 2022, the government of Qatar will reduce the certificate validity period for fully vaccinated individuals vaccinated with any of the approved two dose vaccines in the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Qatar's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 7 January, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.