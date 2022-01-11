Qatar:
Reduced Vaccine Certificate Validity Period
11 January 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Vaccine certificate validity reduced from 12 months to
nine months
Overview
On 1 Feb. 2022, the government of Qatar will reduce the validity of its vaccination
certificate to nine months following the second
dose of an approved vaccine. Currently the approved two dose
vaccines include Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. After
nine months, individuals fully vaccinated with these vaccines will
no longer be considered vaccinated and will need to obtain a
booster dose.
What are the Changes?
On 1 Feb. 2022, the government of Qatar will reduce
the certificate validity period for fully vaccinated individuals
vaccinated with any of the approved two dose vaccines in the
country.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Qatar's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and
information.
Originally published 7 January, 2022
