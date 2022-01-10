Key Points

New immigration application fee rates beginning 1 Jan. 2022

Overview

The government of Norway updated its fees for citizenship and other immigration application types and documents. As of 1 Jan 2022, the following fees have changed:

Permanent residence permit for adults: NOK 6,500

Immigrant's passport and travel documents for persons over the age of 18: NOK 2,400

Immigrant's passport and travel documents for persons under the age of 18: NOK 1,200

Beginning 3 Jan. 2022 the fee for citizenship will change to NOK 6,500

What are the Changes?

The government of Norway updated its immigration application fee rates for 2022. For additional information on application fee rates, click here.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Norway's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 6 January 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.