European Union / January 6, 2022

Introduction of the new entry / exit system ( EES ) for third - country nationals

The European Union (EU) announced its decision to introduce a new entry/exit system (EES) for third-country nationals in the first half of 2022. The EES is an automated IT-system that registers third-country nationals, who possess a short-stay visa or are exempt from visas, each time they cross an EU external border.

The system registers the third-country national's name, type of travel document, biometric data and the place of entry and exit. The new system will replace the current system of manual stamping of passports. The aim of the new system is to modernize and improve the security measures at the external borders of the Schengen area.

The new system is intended to prevent irregular migration and better protect EU citizens. Automated border controls will be enabled, which will be faster and more convenient for travelers. The EES only applies to third country nationals who do not yet reside in the Schengen area. All data collected upon entry will be stored for three years for compliant travelers or five years for non-compliant travelers.

Europäische Union / 6. Januar 2022

Einführung des neuen Ein - / Ausreisesystems ( EES ) für Drittstaatsangehörige

Die Europäische Union (EU) hat beschlossen, in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2022 ein neues Ein-/Ausreisesystem (EES) einzuführen. Das EES ist ein automatisiertes IT-System, welches Drittstaatsangehörige, die im Besitz eines Kurzaufenthaltsvisums sind oder von der Visumspflicht befreit sind, beim Überschreiten einer EU-Aussengrenze registriert.

Das System registriert den Namen des Drittstaatsangehörigen, den Typ des Reisedokuments, die biometrischen Daten sowie den Ort der Ein- und Ausreise. Das neue System wird das aktuelle System des manuellen Abstempelns der Pässe ablösen. Ziel des neuen Systems ist es, die Sicherheitsmassnahmen an den Aussengrenzen des Schengen- Raums zu modernisieren und zu verbessern.

Mit dem neuen System soll die irreguläre Migration verhindert und EU-Bürger besser geschützt werden. Automatisierte Grenzkontrollen sollen ermöglicht werden, welche schneller und bequemer für Reisende sind. Das EES gilt nur für Drittstaatsangehörige, welche noch nicht im Schengen-Raum Wohnsitz haben. Alle bei der Einreise erhobenen Daten werden bei vorschriftsmässig Reisenden für drei Jahre und bei nicht vorschriftsmässig Reisenden für fünf Jahre gespeichert.

