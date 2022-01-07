Key Points

Norway updated the minimum salary requirements for work permit holders from countries outside of the EU effective Jan. 2022

Overview

The government of Norway published new salary requirements for work permit holders who hold a higher-education degree and are not citizens of the European Union.

Individuals employed in positions that require a bachelor's degree must be paid at least 407 900 NOK per-tax per year;

Individuals employed in positions that require a master's degree must be paid at least 439 900 NOK per-tax per year

What are the Changes?

The government of Norway updated the salary requirements for work permit holders with higher education degrees.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 05 January 2022

